Visalia police ask for help to locate homicide suspect

Police in Visalia are looking for a homicide suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Visalia Police Department says Kendrick Dontae Crossley, 25, is believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred on Aug. 29.

He’s known to frequent various cities in and around Tulare County, so it’s possible he may have traveled to Kern.

Crossley is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing aobut 145 pounds.

Police say he may have cut his hair and shaved his face and appears differently than a prior photo.

Visalia police say to not approach Crossley if you see him. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or Visalia police at 559-713-4104.