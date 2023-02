BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized a pit bull and a husky from a Bakersfield home after receiving videos showing a pregnant woman beating the dogs with a metal baseball bat, according to a warrant.

The dogs were seized Feb. 8 from a home in the 100 block of Dorrance Street, the warrant says. The woman was not identified in the document. The abuse was reported on Feb. 7.