Video surveillance shows burglar who broke into Juicy Burger in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a burger shop in Downtown Bakersfield.

The owner of Juicy Burger in the 1200 block of 24th Street says a man broke into the building just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Workers say the thief walked in through the back door, unlocking it using a key code before stealing five tablets used for online orders.

The owner of the restaurant shared surveillance video of the burglar showing a man wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and a black shirt.

If you know anything about the break-in you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.