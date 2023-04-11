BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested for allegedly crashing a stolen car into a building in Wasco, according to a release by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on the 600 block of Central Avenue Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., officials said.

According to deputies, the driver, identified as Steven Castillo, 21, of Wasco, fled following the crash. He was eventually located a short distance from the crash site. No one was hurt inside the building.

Investigators said Castillo was driving an unreported stolen vehicle out of Shafter.

Castillo was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, suspicion of driving under the influence, and other charges.

Castillo is due in court on Thursday, according to Kern County inmate records.

Anyone with information on either of these investigations is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.