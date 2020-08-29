Warning: Video is extremely graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— The Bakersfield Police Department released a video of a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday.

The video shows BPD officer Aaron Waddle and Detective Jeffrey Martin confronting a knife-wielding attacker at Brundage Lane and P Street in Southeast Bakersfield on Aug. 17.

Before the incident, a number of people had called officers to a stabbing at Watts Drive and Lotus Lane just after 11 o’clock that morning.

Security camera video shows Everardo Gonzales Santana, 65, stabbing a man several times before escaping on foot. When police reached the area they found a bloody scene. Santana had wounded two victims.

Santana fled on foot before entering a white Chevrolet Malibu that police think he carjacked from a third victim. He left the car at Brundage Lane and T Street where another security camera picked him up.

Santana charged at a witness with a knife in each hand before racing into the intersection of Brundage Lane and P Street.

Santana approached Detective Martin and Officer Waddle, shouting while brandishing a knife in each hand. Within seconds, the confrontation turned deadly.

Officers opened fire when Santana charged at them. Officers brought him to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers say he stabbed three people before the confrontation.

The Bakersfield Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. Officers Aaron Waddle and Detective Jeffrey Martin remain on modified duty until police review their actions to determine whether they are allowed within state law and police policies.