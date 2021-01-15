Video released of officer-involved shooting where gunman killed, officer wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Friday released video taken of an officer-involved shooting in which a man who officers said fired at police was killed and an officer wounded.

The shooting happened Dec. 18 on Maria Angelica Street in southwest Bakersfield, near McKee Road. The body camera footage captured the shooting from multiple angles. It shows the moment an officer was hit in the leg, and other officers applying a tourniquet to the injured officer’s gunshot wound.

Before the shooting, officers are heard on the video repeatedly telling the man to put his hands in the air and get on the ground.

Police said officers were called to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal statements, and they arrived with a mental health evaluation team to find the man walking in the neighborhood.

When police contacted the man, later identified as Johnathan George Brown, 29, he began to pull a gun from his waistband, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers fired at least one rubber bullet at Brown and he started running.

Brown ran past an officer and fired several times, hitting the officer, police said. Other officers chased Brown and fired, fatally wounding him. Another officer was grazed by a bullet and treated for a minor injury.

The officers involved in the shooting were Senior Officer Andrew Ferguson, Senior Officer Marc Lugo, Officer Joshua Ince, Officer Anthony Flores, Officer Kelton Beattie and Officer William Vining. Ferguson has been with the department 23 years, Lugo for eight years, Ince and Flores for six years, and Beattie and Vining for four years. All had body-worn cameras.

The officer hit in the leg survived.