BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a 2016 incident that took place outside the Tower Motel in Bakersfield.

Video captured the defendant, Frank Hillman, intentionally hitting victim Shawn Bivens with his car following an argument in the driveway of the Tower Motel, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

“Settling disputes with deadly acts of violence will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on the verdict. “When used intentionally as a weapon, a vehicle can cause injury just as readily as a firearm can. Regardless of the method employed or weapon used, intentional killings will be prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.”

About six years ago, on Aug. 7, 2016, Frank Hillman, met Shawn Bivens outside the Tower Motel. Following an argument, Bivens began to walk away and Hillman began to drive away. Bivens threw a wrench at Hillman’s car which prompted Hillman to make a U-turn, accelerate and hit Bivens in the driveway of the motel, according to officials.

Officials said the impact flung Bivens 15 feet causing blunt force trauma damage coroners compared to someone bungee jumping, having the cord snap and landing on their head. Bivens died as a result.

Officials said the video also showed Hillman knock down a locked gate while fleeing the scene.

Hillman eventually returned to the crime scene. BPD officers identified him as the driver and found his car. BPD officials said they found evidence to prove that the incident was intentional.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 22. Hillman faces up to 15 years to life in prison.