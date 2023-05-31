BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a motel on Union Avenue was captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene while armed with a knife, according to police reports.

David Nutt was arrested about 30 minutes after the May 18 stabbing at La Mirage Motel. Video clearly showed his face as he left the motel, reports say, and a witness identified him as the suspect.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the reports filed in Superior Court.

Nutt, 51, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is due back in court June 8. He is being held without bail.

Police called to the motel saw a man on the second floor lying in a large pool of blood, according to court documents. A motel resident told police she heard a fight during which a man said, “You done (expletive) up now.”

Another person told police he witnessed the stabbing, which he said occurred just outside a room as the victim leaned against the railing. He said the suspect then walked downstairs and east toward Union Avenue, documents said.

Nutt was found on a bus bench a few blocks from the motel and taken into custody without incident, according to the documents.

A police drone was used to search the area and found a large kitchen knife on a rooftop near the motel, documents said. A gray shirt matching the shirt Nutt was seen wearing in the video was located hanging from barbed wire about 40 yards from the knife, documents said.