Victorville police find AR-15-style rifles, body armor in pickup stolen from Bakersfield

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Victorville police on Tuesday found multiple AR-15-style rifles, 300 rounds of ammunition, replica law enforcement badges, a loaded handgun, stun gun and body armor in a vehicle reported stolen last month in Bakersfield, authorities said.

Adrian Jimenez, a 52-year-old Los Angeles transient, was the Chevy Avalanche’s sole occupant when police found it parked at a Travelodge on Mariposa Road, according to a news release from Victorville Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-956-5001 or the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.