Victims robbed at gunpoint in Raising Cane’s parking lot, police searching for 3 suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for three males following an armed robbery on Tuesday night in a Raising Cane’s parking lot on California Avenue.

BPD said the incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s parking lot on California Avenue, near Barnes & Noble. The department said it received as many as eight calls claiming multiple shots were fired in the area. No injuries were reported, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police are searching for three male suspects in relation to the incident, according to BPD.

Witnesses told Bakersfield Police they heard up to 18 shots fired. It is unknown if the shots were fired randomly or at a specific target.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.