BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of Buena Vista Boulevard, west of North Comanche Drive, officials said.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.