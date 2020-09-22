Victim in shooting outside internet casino was gang member targeted for failing to carry out orders, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed outside an internet casino last month was a “prominent” gang member who a witness believed was targeted because he failed to meet deadline in carrying out orders issued by the gang, according to court documents.

Raymond Velasquez, 26, was shot outside the casino by a man later identified through surveillance video as 38-year-old Todd Cobb, who goes by the nickname “Rabbit,” court documents filed by Bakersfield police say. Investigators matched the appearance and tattoos of the gunman on the video to photographs of Cobb in a law enforcement database.

“I visually compared all the tattoos and noted they were all present, with the only difference being more tattoos added since then,” a detective wrote in the filings. “Cobb’s face, build, and general appearance also match the shooter on video surveillance.”

Cobb has pleaded not guilty to murder and is next due in court Oct. 16.

Velasquez had been gambling the evening of Aug. 29 at a casino in the area of East Bakersfield, the documents say. He left to get more money and was walking back to the casino a short time later with a woman when a man approached and asked “You good?” and followed them.

As they entered the patio area of the casino, the unidentified man pointed a gun to the back of Velasquez’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire, according to the filings. The gun having apparently jammed, Velasquez and the woman ran inside the casino and hid there for a short time.

Believing the gunman had left, the two walked out of the rear door of the casino facing east, according to the documents. Shots were fired and the two ran toward an alley. Velasquez, struck by gunfire, collapsed in the alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Cobb was identified as the shooter, he is not the same person whose gun jammed, the documents say. It’s believed Cobb conspired with the other person to kill Velasquez.

Cobb was arrested Sept. 3 after he was shot in the parking lot of an illegal marijuana dispensary and taken to Kern Medical. Interviewed at the hospital, Cobb admitted to being at the casino the night of the killing but denied he was the shooter.

Police noted he was wearing black and white Nike Air Max shoes. Those were the same shoes the gunman wore in the surveillance footage.