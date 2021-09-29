Victim in hit-and-run crash identified: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 74-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run crash last week has been identified, according to police and coroner’s officials.

Jerry Wesley Wallace was driving south on Union Avenue approaching Columbus Street the afternoon of Sept. 21 when a vehicle hit the passenger side of his vehicle then fled, officials said. He died at Kern Medical the following evening.

There is no suspect information, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.