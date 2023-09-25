BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victim in a central Bakersfield shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 24 has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BPD, officers responded to reports of a man down after shots were fired in the 1000 block of 6th Street at around 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Manuel Alejandro Figueroa by KCSO.

Figueroa was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:29 p.m., KCSO said.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide by BPD, according to KCSO. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.