BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges filed in the shooting death of a woman at a motel on Union Avenue.

Vernon McCollum was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 17 on charges brought in the death of Sabrina Shelton, 38.

Shelton died Wednesday morning at Kern Medical, about an hour after she was found shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue, according to coroner’s officials. McCollum was arrested hours later.

McCollum has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for spousal abuse, impersonating a peace officer and multiple driving-related offenses, according to court records.

Shelton also had multiple convictions. In about a dozen cases dating back to 2002, she pleaded no contest to child cruelty, burglary, forgery and maintaining a residence to sell drugs, records show.