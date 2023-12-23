BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men from Bakersfield after completing a months-long investigation into a narcotics delivery service.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Joel De La Paz Cruz Ayala, 40, and Elmer Gustavo Ayala-Ayala, 28, both of Bakersfield, for allegedly being involved in an eastern Ventura County and Los Angeles County narcotics delivery service. While executing search warrants, deputies say they seized over five pounds of suspected cocaine, five firearms and suspected drug proceeds from residences.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Street Team detectives say they initially learned of a narcotics delivery service operating within the eastern portion of Ventura County and Los Angeles County in July 2023. The investigation revealed that the narcotics delivery service was supplying cocaine to hundreds of people daily throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to officials.

Joel Cruz and Elmer Ayala-Ayala were both arrested by detectives at their homes in Bakersfield, according to officials. Detectives say both men were allegedly working for the narcotics organization as full-time dispatchers.

Detectives also said a large amount of evidence was located in the Bakersfield homes, including money transfers to higher ranking members of the organization in El Salvador.

Luis Antonio Cruz, 33, of Panorama City was also arrested in Bakersfield at a suspected dispatch house for the alleged trafficking organization, officials said. Luis Cruz was identified as the dispatch house manager, who was allegedly in direct communication with organization members in El Salvador.

Officials identified the Bakersfield residences and dispatch house to be located at the following addresses:

8100 block of Capitan Drive

6000 block of Hawk Creek Drive

2900 block of Willow Basin Ln.

Five other men from Los Angeles County were also arrested in the operation, deputies say. Those men were identified by officials as:

Wilfredo Mauricio Benavides Castillo, 24, of North Hills

Lisandro Moreno, 22, of Panorama City

Jose Samuel Ayala Hernandez, 40, of North Hills

Kevin Bonilla, 20, of Panorama City

Noel Ovidio Cruz Alfaro, 31, of Panorama City

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit said they believe the conclusion of this part of the investigation will greatly disrupt the organization, but will continue to investigate other leads which will aid them in their pursuit of dismantling the organization completely.