Vehicle involved in shooting found in Golden Valley High School parking lot; victim treated for non-life threatening wounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is recovering after he was was shot Tuesday night, but police are investigating where exactly the shooting happened.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Hosking Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. where officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting in a parking lot at Golden Valley High School.

The department said they received a call from a friend of the victim that a shooting occurred. Police are investigating to confirm where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life theatening wounds by private means, the department said.

Police said there were no suspect descriptions or a possible motive immediately known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.