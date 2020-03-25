Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 15th case of COVID-19 in the county / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Vehicle involved in shooting found in Golden Valley High School parking lot; victim treated for non-life threatening wounds

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is recovering after he was was shot Tuesday night, but police are investigating where exactly the shooting happened.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Hosking Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. where officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting in a parking lot at Golden Valley High School.

The department said they received a call from a friend of the victim that a shooting occurred. Police are investigating to confirm where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life theatening wounds by private means, the department said.

Police said there were no suspect descriptions or a possible motive immediately known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News