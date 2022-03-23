BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV authorities say struck and killed a man crossing a northwest Bakersfield intersection on New Year’s Eve was found a week later submerged in a canal.

The Ford Freestyle SUV was missing a passenger side mirror — a broken passenger side mirror was found at the crash scene — and had other damage consistent with hitting a person, according to police reports filed in Superior Court.

The registered owner, Barry Minor Jr., 41, admitted hitting the pedestrian and fleeing the scene “because he was scared to get into trouble,” say the newly-released reports.

A person contacted by Minor told police “he did not give a (expletive)” about killing the pedestrian and had banged the imprint left by the body out of the hood, the reports say.

Minor, who was in custody in Porterville on a warrant for violating post-release community supervision at the time investigators questioned him, is charged with hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury and driving without a license and insurance. He’s due back in court April 1.

Minor was driving north on Old River Road when he hit a man walking west outside a crosswalk near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Calloway Drive, according to court documents. A witness reported the man landed in the east gutter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness, whose name is redacted, told police the vehicle slowed for a moment then sped north on Calloway Drive, according to the documents.

Multiple anonymous tips named Minor as the driver, the reports say. A records check showed he had a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

On Jan. 8, investigators learned an SUV matching that description was removed from a canal in Taft and held in storage. They examined the SUV and found evidence it was involved in a crash.

People whose names are redacted in the reports told police they let Minor park an SUV in their garage the night of Dec. 31, according to the documents. They said they didn’t hear anything about the crash until the following morning.

They told police they asked Minor to take the vehicle elsewhere, which he did. The residents provided investigators surveillance footage showing Minor arriving at their home with the damaged vehicle, the reports say.

Interviewed Feb. 24 at Tulare County Jail, Minor acknowledged parking the SUV in a garage after the crash then leaving it on the side of a road just outside Taft the next day, according to the documents. He told police a friend whom he did not identify was supposed to get rid of the vehicle.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department released Minor and he was taken into custody by Bakersfield police and transported to Kern County Jail for booking.