BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a vehicle outside a Sully’s Market in northwest Bakersfield, police said.

A vehicle was broken into and items removed last month outside the store at 9709 Olive Drive, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the burglar and his vehicle, described as a gold mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with a “coin slot” sunroof and oxidized paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-342-8360.