SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials.

Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows and other damages.

Keven Huckaby, a lead pastor at Ridgeview Community Church, Church of Nazarene in Bakersfield, who oversees the church in Shafter said he received a call about the vandalism and he expected to find a broken window but saw something “a lot greater than that.”

“It breaks my heart… this is supposed to be a place that’s safe and loving where everyone is welcome… we cried over this, it’s been a very emotional journey…” Huckaby told 17 News.

Huckaby said they are receiving an outpour of love from other churches. Other churches have offered to have volunteers go to the church and help clean up.

If anyone would like to go out and help clean up on Saturday at 9 a.m. they can contact the Ridgeview Community Church in Bakersfield at 661-836-2256.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Stephen of the police department at 661-746-8500.

Police say this incident is currently under investigation.