Vandalism suspect drove over officer in attempt to get away: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a vandalism investigation injured two police officers early Thursday when he tried to get away, driving over the legs of an officer who fell beneath his vehicle, police said.

Rogelio Salazar, 35, was taken into custody after the incident early Thursday on charges including aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and felony vandalism, according to police. The injured officers were taken to a hospital and both are expected to fully recover.

The officers contacted Salazar as they conducted an investigation around 1:30 a.m. on White Lane, finding him in the driver seat of a nearby vehicle with its door open, police said. As they talked with him, Salazar tried driving away with the door still open, causing an officer to fall under his vehicle.

Salazar drove over that officer’s legs and the foot of another officer before he was arrested, police said.