BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer accused of damaging a cellphone during a hit-and-run investigation had a misdemeanor vandalism charge dismissed.

Officer Nicholas Bell had the charge dismissed Wednesday following a deferred entry of judgment, in which a defendant pleads no contest with the understanding the case will be dismissed if they follow court-ordered terms and have no further law violations.

On Jan. 17, 2022, Bell was investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of M Street, police said. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the roadway and the driver had fled.

“During a search of the suspect vehicle, Officer Bell located a cellular telephone and he is alleged to have repeatedly thrown the telephone to the ground, damaging it while expressing frustration that the suspect had fled,” police said in a news release sent the following month.

Other officers at the scene notified a supervisor about Bell’s behavior, according to court documents. The driver was later identified.