BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was supposed to be a simple exchange: hand over two stolen French bulldogs, collect $10,000.

But a woman ended up shot and two men were arrested. And police located messages sent days earlier by the dogs’ owner threatening violence against those responsible for the theft.

Court documents relate a convoluted story, one involving betrayal, greed and allegations of a man being held hostage until the dogs were returned.

One of the suspects, Abraham Hernandez-Morales, lived with the owner, according to reports filed in court by Bakersfield police detectives.

He’s believed not only to have been the gunman during the Aug. 2 handoff, reports say, but to have been involved with stealing the expensive animals. A MarketWatch article says they typically sell for $1,500 to $3,000.

Hernandez-Morales, 20, and the other suspect, Joe George Garcia, 53, are charged with attempted murder and assault with a gun. They have pleaded not guilty and are due back in court next month.

The shooting

On the night of Aug. 2, police were called to Valley Plaza mall to a report of a shooting. They found a woman with six gunshot wounds in the parking lot on the west side, near Just Wing It.

Taken to Kern Medical, the woman survived her injuries and was able to give detectives an account of what happened.

She said a friend, whose name was redacted from the documents, asked her to take two French bulldogs to the mall where an interested buyer would pay her $5,000 for each dog. She said she didn’t know the dogs were stolen.

She arrived at the mall and was approached by a man in his 20s who arrived with an older man and a woman in a gray car. The younger man told her to give him the dogs but she said she needed to get paid first.

The man returned to his car, then came back with the older man, who said, “Give me the f—ing dogs or I’m going to blow your f—ing head off,” the woman told police.

She handed the dogs through the driver’s side window. That’s when the younger man pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire, she told police. She said she immediately called 911 and saw the suspects leave in the gray vehicle.

Police served warrants on social media accounts and conducted cellphone pings and eventually identified Hernandez-Morales as the younger man.

Shown a photo lineup, the woman pointed at Hernanez-Morales’ picture and said he was the man who shot her, according to the documents. Garcia was later identified as the other suspect.

Stolen dogs

The Bakersfield Police Department communications center advised detectives a 911 call was made by a woman at Valley Plaza Mall shortly before the shooting. The woman said she was at the mall to meet someone who had stolen her dogs and was holding them for ransom.

Through that call, police were able to identify the dogs’ owner and learned she had reported three French bulldogs stolen during a burglary at her home in Rosamond on July 20, reports say.

Detectives found numerous messages about the theft made on the owner’s Instagram account. They included, “Ima (sic) get back in blood for my dogs that’s a fact,” and “Someone gonna start talking when bodies start dropping,” according to the documents.

Also found were messages in which the owner said she found out Hernandez-Morales had been behind the theft, the documents say. She claimed to have beaten him with a bat, according to the reports, and there were allegations he was being held hostage until the dogs were returned.

When interviewed by police, the owner said Hernandez-Morales admitted to stealing the dogs and gave her the name of another person involved, the reports say. That person’s name is redacted from the reports.

The other person demanded a $10,000 ransom for the dogs’ return, the owner told police. They agreed to hold the exchange at the mall.

The owner denied knowing Hernandez-Morales or Garcia were armed when they accompanied her to the mall. She told police she grabbed one of the dogs and had turned away when the shooting happened.

She initially denied having assaulted Hernandez-Morales, but later said she punched him in the face after learning of his role in the theft, according to the documents. She denied hitting him with a bat, the documents say, telling police the threatening messages she wrote “didn’t mean anything.”

Asked if she felt remorse for the shooting victim, the owner said yes, she never wanted that to happen.

“I don’t even know the person that got shot,” she told police.