BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing charges in connection to a shooting that took place outside the Valley Plaza Mall appeared in court on Monday.

Joe Garcia, 53, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted murder.

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the Red Robin restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 2. There were some reports that the shooting was the result of a dog theft, but the Bakersfield Police Department only said the victim was in the parking lot for a prearranged meeting.

BPD is still looking for a second suspect — 19-year-old Abraham Hernandez-Morales of Bakersfield — who was allegedly involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.