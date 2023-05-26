BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities took four people into custody Friday in the Castaic area after a pursuit that began in Bakersfield.

Aerial footage from sister station KTLA showed four suspects being taken into custody in a remote area near Hasley Canyon in the Castaic area.

The incident began following a reported robbery at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield just before 6:30 p.m. Bakersfield police said several suspects robbed a person at gunpoint and fled in a white Nissan.

Bakersfield officers located the suspect vehicle and followed it to Highway 99 where a chase continued at high speeds. The pursuit then went to I-5 and CHP officers followed it into northern Los Angeles County.

The four suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle and tried to escape from law enforcement.