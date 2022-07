BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man suspected of multiple thefts totaling $100,000 from the Apple Store at Valley Plaza mall.

Javon Dabbs, 19, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.