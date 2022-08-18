Vicente Niko Williams stands next to a public defender Wednesday as he’s arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died.

Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release.

Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in south Bakersfield, according to the release. Lares was declared dead at the hospital an hour later.

The accused gunman, Vicente Niko Williams, 23, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including first-degree murder and is being held without bail. He’s due back in court later this month.