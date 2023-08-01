BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged last year with two counts of murder in a shooting at the Vagabond Inn has been found not competent to stand trial, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Vicente Niko Williams has been referred for evaluation and a hearing on that report is scheduled for Aug. 22, DA’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said.

In determining competency, a judge considers evidence including psychologists’ reports and decides whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist in preparing a defense. When a defendant is found incompetent, criminal proceedings are suspended and they’re sent to a state hospital for treatment to restore them to competency.

Williams, 24, is accused of killing Cristobal Rojas Hernandez and Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga, both 40 years old. Mayorga was pronounced dead an hour after the Aug. 14 shooting, and Hernandez died the next day.

According to court documents, Williams took a bus to visit his mother at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street in south Bakersfield, where he shot Hernandez in a laundry room. He then went outside and tried to shoot his mother but hit Mayorga instead, documents said.