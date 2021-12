BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The blue postal boxes outside the Downtown Bakersfield Post Office are out of commission because of recent vandalism of the equipment and theft of mail.

Postal inspectors — who are federal agents — are investigating.

The USPS is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.