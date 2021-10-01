Undocumented immigrant removed 5 times from US sentenced for meth distribution

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An undocumented immigrant who lived in Bakersfield has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to federal authorities.

Rodolfo Cardenas-Lara, 44, has previously been removed from the U.S. on five occasions, according to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

A co-defendant, Cesar Larios-Ortega, 40, was sentenced in July to seven years in prison, the release said. He also lived in Bakersfield.

The men had two meetings in May 2019 where they sold 12 pounds of meth to a customer in Kern County for $1,750 per pound, according to the release.