BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Uber driver who police say participated in a chase that ended in a fiery crash on Highway 99, killing two sisters, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

A Superior Court judge recalled a warrant issued for Gustavo Montoya after he appeared in court with defense attorney Monica Bermudez, who said Montoya didn’t make a previously scheduled hearing because he was caring for his grandfather.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez set bail at $50,000, an amount Montoya said he could afford, after considering the “very egregious” conduct in the case. A 2021 state Supreme Court ruling made it mandatory for judges to take into account a person’s ability to pay when setting bail.

Co-defendant Tevin Brandt, who was previously arraigned, is also charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. Both men are due back in court Jan. 26.

Montoya and Brandt are accused of chasing a vehicle early March 4 occupied by three sisters who were delivering newspapers. It’s alleged the men mistakenly believed the sisters had Brandt’s cellphone. Montoya had driven Brandt earlier and joined in the search for the phone when they couldn’t find it in his vehicle.

The men drove separate vehicles when they arrived at the sisters’ location after Brandt used a device to track his phone. Police said they confronted the sisters and a chase ensued.

The sisters’ vehicle came to the end of McKee Road, where it “launched onto Highway 99” and was hit by a pickup, according to police reports. It went up in flames.

Killed were Karime Duarte, 21, and Jennifer Duarte, 15. The third sister, Diana Ponce, 23, suffered serious injuries.

Brandt’s phone was later found in a rideshare vehicle parked at the location where he first confronted the sisters, according to police reports.