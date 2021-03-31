U.S. Marshals warn of phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of a phone scam where a caller says there is a federal arrest warrant out for either the person who answers the phone or a relative and demands fines be paid.

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of a telephone scam involving a fraudulent caller contacting members of the public and alleging they, or their family members, have an active federal arrest warrant and demanding payment of fines: https://t.co/8CgBaCmCxg — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) March 31, 2021

Federal marshals do not seek payment of fines by telephone for outstanding arrest warrants, the agency said. Don’t give personal or financial information to unknown callers, marshals said, and report the call to local law enforcement.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Also, report online, business or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.