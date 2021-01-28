U.S. Attorney’s Office sends release regarding Desert Star Motel arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state U.S Attorney’s Office sent a news release Thursday regarding the arrests made last week at the Desert Star Motel, described by authorities as a “modern-day brothel.”

As reported by 17 News on Monday, the release says the motel’s owner, Jatinbhai Bhakta, 29, and general manager Roy Drees, 45, are charged with use of facilities of interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and each faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Bhakta bought the motel at 516 S. Union Ave. in 2015, and both men lived there.

“Since 2015, the Bakersfield Police Department has made numerous prostitution-related arrests at the property,” the release says. “In May 2019, an investigation confirmed that Darnell Edwards forced two minor females to engage in prostitution at the Desert Star. On Nov. 7, 2019, Edwards was indicted for sex trafficking of minors. When a search warrant was executed at the Desert Star on Jan. 22, 2021, fifteen prostitutes and three pimps were encountered. Drees and Bhakta were arrested at that time.”

The release listed federal and state resources available on human trafficking, such as the Department of Justice website and the California Attorney General’s website.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the Homeland Security Investigations’ Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423 or get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Report missing children, child pornography, or sexual exploitation of a child online to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or https://report.cybertip.org/.