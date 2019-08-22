Two-year-old nearly hit by stray bullet in Remington Avenue shooting, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resident told police a 2-year-old was almost struck by a stray bullet during a flurry of gunfire that occurred Saturday in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood where officers located more than 60 shell casings.

A court document that became available Thursday and provides new details regarding the gunfight says police dispatched to the shooting found members of the Westside Crips and Country Boy Crips gangs at a large party held at a house in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.

The following men have been arrested and pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies filed in connection with the incident: Jonathan Rae Knight, 30; Ricky Allen, 37; Paul Arthur Frausto, 27; and JP Chaney, 25.

Each is being held on $1 million bail.

Surveillance cameras captured portions the shooting, and the document described the incident as follows:

A vehicle was driving east on Remington Avenue toward North El Rio Drive when multiple shots were fired from it toward the house where the party was ongoing.

A man identified as Knight returned fire. Shortly afterward, Frausto ran toward the front yard and fired a gun in a northeast direction. Two other people also opened fire in a northeast direction.

The footage then shows a man identified as Chaney walking toward the front of the house while holding a gun. Chaney is a documented member of the Country Boy Crips.

No injuries were reported, but multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Knight, who goes by the alias “Lil Mice,” has previously been identified in court documents as a person of interest in the slaying of Kason Guyton, but has not been charged in that case.

The killing of Kason, shot Feb. 23, 2017, as he rode in the back seat of his mother’s boyfriend’s car on California Avenue, remains unsolved.

The four men are next due in court Sept. 3.

Each is charged with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and gang participation.