Two wounded in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night in southeast Bakersfield, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South Williams Street and found two men with gunshot wounds, police said. They were shot while in a vehicle.

One man had moderate to major injuries, the other moderate injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.