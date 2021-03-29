Two wounded in south Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a shooting in south Bakersfield on Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 600 block of South Fairfax Road after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The department said they are both expected to survive. According to KCSO, the victims and witnesses were uncooperative in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the department at 661-861-3110.