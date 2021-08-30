Two wounded in shooting at street racing gathering, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were shot Saturday at a street racing gathering in south Bakersfield, police said.

One man was listed in critical condition while the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were called at 11:36 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of White Lane. Police said a preliminary investigation determined an exchange of gunfire occurred; numerous cartridge casings were located.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.