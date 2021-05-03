UPDATE: One victim critical, other stable in East Bakersfield shooting, police say

UPDATE (1:27 p.m.): Police said one of the shooting victims is in critical condition and the other is stable. There is no suspect information.

The shooting happened inside an illegally operating gaming casino, police said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield earlier this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Niles Street near Oregon Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. BPD said officers followed a blood trail in the area, which led them to a second victim with a minor gunshot wound.

Only the first victim that was found was taken to the hospital, according to the department. He had moderate injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.