Two women arrested after undercover Delano officers were offered sex during massages

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were arrested on suspicion of prostitution on Friday after undercover Delano officers were offered sex while at two massage parlors.

The Delano Police Department said it investigated multiple massage parlors after coming to believe that women were being forced to engage in prostitution against their will. Two undercover officers entered two separate parlors, located at 1319 Main St. and 623 Main St.

DPD said the officers purchased a 30-minute massage at each parlor and that midway through, they were solicited by a female masseuse for sex acts in exchange for money.

The department said the women were detained and asked whether they were being forced to work at the parlors and engage in prostitution against their will. DPD said both women told officers they were not being forced to work at the parlors.

Chenggyun Peng, 49, of San Gabriel and 57-year-old Chunlan Mo of Delano were subsequently arrested on suspicion of prostitution.