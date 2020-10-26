Two women arrested after leading police on pursuit through Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were arrested on Sunday night after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:15 p.m., an officer saw shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of T Street east of Lowell Park in central Bakersfield. When the officer attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The department said the pursuit eventually ended in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Stockdale Highway and Village Lane, near In-N-Out Burger. BPD said a woman got out of the vehicle and ran away while the other woman stayed inside the vehicle.

The department said the woman who ran was eventually found and both suspects were taken into custody. BPD has not yet released the names of the suspects.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.