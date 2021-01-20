Two women arrested after leading police on high-speed pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were arrested on Tuesday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through Kern County.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:55 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Easton Drive and California Avenue. The driver failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The department said officers ended the pursuit on southbound Highway 99 for public safety reasons due to the high speeds and erratic driving of the vehicle.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, the occupants were eventually taken into custody at Highway 138 after striking a CHP vehicle on southbound Interstate 5. No one was injured during the pursuit, according to the department.

The CHP said the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen. The driver, 30-year-old Heather Torres, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, evading police and for outstanding arrest warrants for narcotics and weapons violations.

A passenger, 38-year-old Phylicia Mitchell, was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, firearms-related violations and for outstanding arrest warrants for violating Post Release Community Supervision.