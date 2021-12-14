Two with Kern County connections arrested after meth found in vehicle in Kings County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on probation and a man with warrants out of Kern County were among three people arrested after methamphetamine was found during a vehicle stop in Kings County.

Nicholas Mason, 35, had four warrants out of Kern County when taken into custody Friday, according to a Kings County Sheriff’s Office release. Kristin Peterson, 34, was on active probation out of Kern.

A third person, Robert Lovest, 41, was also arrested, according to the release.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. in rural Kings County after noticing several mechanical violations, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver, Mason, and Lovest initially gave false names, according to sheriff’s officials. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found two baggies of meth, drug paraphernalia and three bank cards not matching the names of the suspects.

Robert Lovest

The owner of the bank cards was tracked down and told deputies the cards were stolen in a vehicle burglary a week earlier, the release said.

Mason was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, providing a false name and identity theft. He was later released into the custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson was arrested for investigation of possession of stolen property and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and Lovest on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, providing a false name and identity theft.