BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted on suspicion of grand theft and theft from an elder or dependent adult.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the 5100 block of Olive Drive, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Surveillance images of the suspected thieves has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Joe Cooley at 327-7111.