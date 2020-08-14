Two wanted on charges of embezzling more than $4 million from local agricultural business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects wanted on charges of embezzling more than $4 million from a local agricultural business.

Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn, both of Tracy, Calif., were the focus of a three-year investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit and are accused of embezzlement and corporate theft, according to sheriff’s officials. Each is wanted on a $4 million arrest warrant.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110, Detective Contreras at 661-391-7606 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.