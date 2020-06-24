Two wanted in thefts of catalytic converters at BARC facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for stealing catalytic converters at the BARC facility on South Union Avenue.

The men are described as Hispanic and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, police said. One wore a black baseball hat, dark-colored vest, white T-shirt and dark pants while the other wore a black BLVD baseball hat, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Herriot at 431-6730 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.