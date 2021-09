BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying two people wanted in a series of thefts at Valley Plaza mall.

One of the thieves is described as a Hispanic woman between 30 to 35, black hair and a “Raiders” tattoo on her right hand. The other is described as a Hispanic man between 30 to 35, medium build.

Police released surveillance images of both of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558.