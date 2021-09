BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying two females who stole from a southwest Bakersfield business.

Police said the theft happened in June at a Walgreens on Ming Avenue. Surveillance images of both females — their ages are unknown — were released

They traveled in a silver Mercedes sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Senior Officer Madriz at 661-342-9696 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.