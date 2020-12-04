Two wanted in shooting at Union Avenue motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released an image taken from surveillance video of two people wanted in connection with a September shooting that wounded a man in front of a Union Avenue motel.

The shooting happened at about 5:07 p.m. on Sept. 14 after an argument between the victim and the other two in front of La Mirage Motel at Union Avenue and 6th Street, police said. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two involved in the shooting are described as Hispanic males between 15 to 18 years old. Police said one is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, slim build, black hair and wore a white shirt, black shorts, black socks and black and white Vans shoes. He has a tattoo on his right wrist.

The second person has a medium build, black hair and wore a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and red sandals, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective F. Juarez at 661-326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.