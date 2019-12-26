Two wanted in shoe store robbery where employee was stabbed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men robbed a shoe store and stabbed an employee who tried to stop them, according to police.

The robbery occurred Dec. 13 at the WSS store at 60 Chester Ave, police said. The extent of the employee’s injuries was not contained in a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Both robbers are described as Hispanic and in their 20s. One is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black Raiders hat and gray shorts. The other is 5-foot-5, 145 pounds and wore a black jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.