Two wanted in robbery at Dollar General last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two woman who robbed a Dollar General store on Union Avenue.

The women entered the store June 4 at 401 Union Ave., selected $400 worth of merchandise and left without paying, according to police. Employees confronted the two, and one woman spit and assaulted the employees before running away with the other woman.

One woman is described as black, in her late 20s, medium build, black hair and was wearing a white striped romper. The other is black, late 20s, heavy build, black short hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.